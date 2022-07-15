During the course of the search operations, substantial incriminating evidence, in the form of documents and digital data, has been found and seized, as per sources
The engineering and construction company Power Mech Projects (PMPL) has been raided by the Income Tax Department covering around 20 of its premises. The sources told news agency ANI, the Power Mech Projects is found to have claimed artificially inflated deduction under special provisions in respect of certain incomes, by resorting to suppression of expenses and over-appropriation of revenue to the unit eligible for such deduction. The raided locations are reportedly spread across Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.
While the Income Tax Department sources told ANI that during the course of the search operations, substantial incriminating evidence, in the form of documents and digital data, has been found and seized. According to ANI report, the company's headquarters at Hyderabad, the residential premises of Chairman and Managing Director Sajja Kishore Babu, and other top management were covered in the search action that was initiated on Wednesday morning.
Additionally, the engineering and construction company's subsidiary Power Mech Infra is also being raided by the tax enforcement agency, while searches at two of their premises at Noida are underway. The engineering and construction company Power Mech Projects was established in the year 1999. The company provides services in the power and infrastructure sectors and so far, has its presence in more than ten countries. Just last month, PMPL had announced that it had received a 'Letter of Award (LoA)' for five separate work orders worth ₹521.95 crore.
Meanwhile in May, Power Mech Projects Ltd on Saturday posted a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹47.2 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, helped by higher income. The company had clocked ₹36 crore net profit in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income during the said period rose to ₹905.4 crore, from ₹759.9 crore a year ago. The expenses were at ₹841 crore, as against ₹711 crore in the year-ago period. Power Mech Projects Limited, is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies based in Hyderabad with a global presence.
