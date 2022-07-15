Additionally, the engineering and construction company's subsidiary Power Mech Infra is also being raided by the tax enforcement agency, while searches at two of their premises at Noida are underway. The engineering and construction company Power Mech Projects was established in the year 1999. The company provides services in the power and infrastructure sectors and so far, has its presence in more than ten countries. Just last month, PMPL had announced that it had received a 'Letter of Award (LoA)' for five separate work orders worth ₹521.95 crore.

