The income tax department has raided an Uttar Pradesh based Youtuber named Taslim who runs a channel named ‘Trading Hub 3.0.’ During the raid, ₹24 lakh cash was found from his residence in Bareilly. Along with the cash, gold jewellery and other valuables items were also found.

Taslim has been running his channel since a year now and had earned nearly ₹1 crore. As per NDTV report, he is currently being probed.

As per the report, Taslim has been accused of earning these money through illegal means, however, his family have denied this claims.

Taslim's channel ‘Trading Hub 3.0’ which was started in September 2018 makes content related to share market and now has about 101K subscribers on his channel. Apart from Tading Hub, he also runs another channel named Logic_Trading which has around 41.6K subscribers.

As per the report, his family and his brother Feroze believe that Taslim has been wrongfully framed into this. Feroze also added that they have paid a tax of ₹4 lakh over their total income of ₹1.2 crore.

As per Feroze, “We do not do any wrong work. We run our YouTube channel, from which we earn a good income, this is the truth. This raid is a well-planned conspiracy," he was quoted by NDTV.

Earlier on 29 June, official sources told PTI that the income-tax department launched a probe against certain social media influencers and content creators on platforms like YouTube and Instagram for allegedly not showing their income and profits commensurate with their earnings.

Social media influencers and online content creators are those who have the power to address online and affect their audiences' purchasing decisions or opinions about a product, service, brand or experience because of their authority, knowledge, position or relationship with their audience.

The sources said a "data analytics" investigation undertaken by the department found out that these social media influencers and online content creators are making "substantial" earnings but either not showing or under-reporting it in their income tax returns (ITRs) or filings, largely due to ignorance of tax laws.

According to the sources, the tax department has gathered "vital information" about these online influencers and content creators, such as the brand endorsements undertaken by them, paid and unpaid promotions done, expenditure incurred using multiple financial instruments like debit and credit cards, and their deals with social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, where they earn money based on certain parameters like gathering social media engagements beyond a certain threshold.

The tax deducted at source (TDS) database was also harnessed by the department before searching these individuals and issuing notices to some others, the sources said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative authority of the I-T department, brought new TDS provisions last year regarding benefits received in a business or profession and said such perquisites can either be in cash or in kind or partly in both of these forms.

The Budget 2022-23 brought in a new section -- 194R -- in the I-T Act, which requires deduction of tax at source at the rate of 10 per cent by any person, providing any benefit or perquisite exceeding ₹20,000 in a year to a resident, arising from the business or profession of such resident.

(With inputs from PTI)