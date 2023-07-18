Income Tax department raids UP YouTuber Taslim's residence who earns ₹1 crore annually3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The income tax department has raided a Youtuber named Taslim, who runs a channel called 'Trading Hub 3.0'. Cash, gold jewellery, and other valuables were found during the raid. Taslim has been accused of earning money through illegal means, but his family denies the claims.
The income tax department has raided an Uttar Pradesh based Youtuber named Taslim who runs a channel named ‘Trading Hub 3.0.’ During the raid, ₹24 lakh cash was found from his residence in Bareilly. Along with the cash, gold jewellery and other valuables items were also found.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×