The Income Tax department and police seized 52 kg of gold bars worth ₹40 crore, along with over ₹11 crore in cash, from an abandoned SUV on Kushalpura road in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. According to officials, the car is registered under the name of a Gwalior native.

According to officials, the department received a tip-off around 2 am, that the vehicle was standing unclaimed on Kushalpura Road with bags inside.

"A person informed Ratibad police station that an Innova Crysta was standing unclaimed on the Kushalpura road for a long time and about seven to eight bags were inside the vehicle, following which a police team reached the spot," news wire PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla as saying.

Who does the SUV belong to Priyanka Shukla said the SUV's registration number was from the MP-07 series and belonged to Chandan Singh Gaur, a native of Gwalior who had lived in Bhopal for four years.

Another official added that it was unclear who the gold and cash belonged to. Investigations are currently underway.

The recovery was made during ongoing raids on real estate businesses conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lokayukta, and the Income Tax (IT) department.

ED and Lokayukta raids News agency PTI reported that the Income Tax department has been conducting raids on individuals linked to the real estate sector in Bhopal since Thursday. The seized valuables are suspected to belong to those under investigation.

The officer added that the IT department has also raided 51 locations belonging to Trishul Construction, Quality Group, and Ishan Group in Bhopal and Indore.

Umang Singhar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, alleged that the gold and other items uncovered in the raids resulted from a nexus between politicians and bureaucrats.

(with inputs from agencies)