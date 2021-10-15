Income Tax Department has uncovered unaccounted income to the tune of ₹184 crore in raids against two Mumbai-based real estate companies. The search operations began on October 7, 2021, and were carried out at around 70 premises across Mumbai, Pune, Baramati, Goa and Jaipur, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday.

The evidence gathered during the search has revealed several prima-facie unaccounted and benami transactions, the direct tax authority said. Incriminating documents, evidencing unaccounted income of about ₹184 crore of the two groups have been found, it further added.

Unaccounted cash amounting to ₹2.13 crore and jewellery worth ₹4.32 crore have been seized, CBDT said, adding that further investigations are in progress.

The search action has led to identification of transactions by the two business groups with a web of companies, which, prima facie, appear to be suspicious, CBDT said.

“A preliminary analysis of the flow of funds indicates that there has been an introduction of unaccounted funds in the group by way of various dubious methods like introduction of bogus share premium, suspicious unsecured loans, receipt of unsubstantiated advance for certain services, collusive arbitration deals out of non-existent disputes, etc," it added.

During the investigation, it was found that such suspicious flow of funds has taken place with the involvement of an influential family of Maharashtra.

The funds introduced in this dubious manner, have been utilised for acquiring various assets, including office building at a prime locality in Mumbai, flat in posh locality in Delhi, resort in Goa, agricultural lands in Maharashtra and investments in sugar mills, the CBDT said. The aggregate book value of these assets stands at about ₹170 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.