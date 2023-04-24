I-T collection cost falls to 20-year low

I-T collection cost falls to 20-year low2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The fall in cost of collection as a share of overall direct tax receipts comes amid continuous strengthening of the I-T backbone of the department under various projects, including the latest revamp of the e-filing portal and the tech-enabled mapping of non-filers with potential tax liability.
New Delhi: The Income Tax department’s cost of tax collection has dropped to around 0.5% of the total taxes collected in FY22, the lowest in more than two decades, amid tech-enabled oversight of economic activity and a widening net of taxes deducted at source (TDS).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×