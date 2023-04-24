I-T collection cost falls to 20-year low

Data with the I-T department showed that the cost of collection has dropped to 0.53% of the total direct tax receipts of ₹14.12 trillion in FY22, down from 1.36% in the financial year 2000-01. Between FY16 and FY20, it ranged between 0.61% to 0.66% before briefly going up to 0.76% in the pandemic year of FY21 that bore the brunt of a harsh national lockdown, before falling further in FY22.