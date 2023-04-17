TDS revenue rises in a sign compliance strategy works2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:33 AM IST
The share of TDS in gross direct tax receipts has risen from 32% in FY15 to nearly 39% in FY22, data from the department showed.
New Delhi: The income tax department is increasingly collecting a higher share of tax revenue from taxes deducted at source (TDS), suggesting that holding one party in a transaction accountable for tax collection and its deposit to the exchequer has ensured compliance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×