TDS revenue rises in a sign compliance strategy works

The government’s latest steps in widening the reach of the TDS system include eliminating TDS exemptions on interest payments for listed debentures and imposing a levy on online game winnings without a minimum threshold. Additionally, the FY24 budget called for an increase in the rate of tax collected at source (TCS) rate from 5% to 20% on certain foreign remittances, such as the purchase of overseas tour programmes. The previous year, the government had also introduced a 1% TDS on cryptocurrency trading. Data reveals that the government collected ₹6.34 trillion via TDS in FY22, accounting for almost 39% of gross direct tax receipts, nearly as much as the ₹7 trillion collected through advance tax payments. This is a significant increase from the ₹2.59 trillion collected through TDS in FY15, which accounted for 32% of gross direct tax receipts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}