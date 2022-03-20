Income Tax department searches Maharashtra-based unicorn

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company has presence across the country and has annual turnover of over ₹6,000 crore, I-T department said
Directors of the firm have admitted to the modus operandi and disclosed additional income of over ₹224 crore
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has conducted a search and seizure operation on a Maharashtra based unicorn start-up group mainly engaged in wholesale and retail construction material, an official statement said on Sunday.
The group has presence across the country and has annual turnover of more than ₹6,000 crore, the department said.
The operation held on 9 March covered 23 premises across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The group is based in Pune and Thane.
Incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data have been found and have been seized during the search, the department said.
It showed that the group allegedly booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, totalling over ₹400 crores, the statement said. Accommodation entries are bogus transactions.
Directors of the group have admitted to this modus operandi and disclosed additional income of more than Rs. 224 crore in various assessment years, and consequently offered to pay their due tax liability, the statement said.
The search also showed that the group had obtained huge foreign funding through the Mauritius route, by issuing shares at exorbitantly high premium, the department alleged in the statement.
During the search operation, a hawala network of some Mumbai and Thane based shell companies, was also unearthed, the tax department said. These shell companies exist on paper, and were allegedly created only for the purpose of providing accommodation entries.
