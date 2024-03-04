Income Tax Department to send notice to taxpayers for ITR mismatch
The Income Tax Department on Monday said it is in the process of issuing notice to taxpayers pertaining to a ‘mismatch’ between the information filed in the Income Tax Return (ITR) vis-a-vis information of specified financial transactions, as available with the department, for the assessment year 2021-22 (FY 2020-21).