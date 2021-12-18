Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh aide's place ahead of polls

Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh aide's place ahead of polls1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh Yadav aide's place ahead of polls
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh Yadav aide's place ahead of polls
The income tax department is conducting raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, said sources.
The income tax department is conducting raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, said sources.
The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.
The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.
Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.
Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.
Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!