Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh aide's place ahead of polls

Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh aide's place ahead of polls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.
1 min read . 11:58 AM IST Livemint

Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh Yadav aide's place ahead of polls

The income tax department is conducting raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, said sources.

The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.

Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.

Further details are awaited. 

