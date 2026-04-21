‘Baseless’: Income Tax Dept denies Tamil Nadu Congress chief K. Selvaperunthagai's allegations of raid at his residence

Income Tax Department on Tuesday denied allegations made by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, asserting that no search, survey, or enforcement action was carried out against him.

According to the statement issued by the CBDT spokesperson and Commissioner of Income Tax (Media & Technical Policy), the Income Tax Department of India said it had examined the allegations and found them to be “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

The clarification came after Selvaperunthagai alleged that officials had unlawfully confined him under the pretext of a search and prevented him from taking part in political activities. The department also dismissed reports that his residence in Kilpauk, Chennai, had been searched.

It further clarified that no action was carried out against him on April 20 or in the recent past, and that no restriction was placed on his movement.

Income Tax Department clarifies “The allegations made are entirely baseless, and factually incorrect. It is clarified that no search, survey, or any form of enforcement action was carried out by the Income Tax Department against Shri K. Selvaperunthagai on 20.04.2026 or on any date in the recent past. Further, no action whatsoever was undertaken that could have restricted his movement. It is also clarified that no premises, including his residence at Kilpauk, Chennai, were covered under any Income Tax proceedings as claimed,” the statement read.

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The department said that limited verification exercises were conducted in certain areas of Sriperumbudur based on specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of unaccounted cash. It added that these routine checks were carried out in coordination with appropriate authorities, were not connected to Selvaperunthagai in any manner, and did not result in any findings warranting further action.

“The false and misleading statements… have been reported to the Election Commission of India,” the release said, adding that a complaint has also been filed with the Chennai Police seeking appropriate legal action for spreading false information and making defamatory allegations against a government department.

What did K. Selvaperunthagai allege? "The Income Tax Department with the hindi speaking officials as, under the pretext of a 'search', unlawfully confined me within the Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency, effectively preventing me from discharging my political duties and engaging with the people," Selvaperunthagai claimed in a post on his X platform.

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"This deliberate action, carried out at a politically sensitive moment, is a clear and calculated attempt to obstruct democratic functioning and weaken the activities of the opposition. The timing of this intervention exposes its true intent - not enforcement, but intimidation. It reflects a disturbing pattern of using central agencies as instruments of political pressure to silence dissent, restrict political participation, and create an atmosphere of fear among opposition leaders and workers," he added.

He mentioned that such misuse of authority amounted to an attack on the core principles of democracy, including free movement, free speech, and fair political participation.

He alleged that using institutions for political purposes undermines public trust and weakens democratic integrity, and strongly condemned what he described as a politically motivated action, further noting that he would continue to stand firm against any attempts to suppress democratic voices and asserted that intimidation would not deter him from serving the people and upholding justice, fairness, and democratic values.