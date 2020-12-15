Income Tax dept detects evasion of 163 crore after raids at 29 spots in Pune

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations at 29 locations of Panvel and Vashi in the cases of leading builders and entry operators of Pune on Tuesday. Unaccounted income to the tune of ₹163 crore was detected during the operations.

According to officials, incriminating data pertaining to routing of unaccounted income earned through on-money from flat and land sale from real estate projects of the group, and in the form of accommodation entries of non-genuine unsecured loans through certain shell companies was found.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Accommodation entry of unsecured loans, including interest paid of ₹58 crore, was detected during the course of search operations in the account books of the group. Details of non-genuine subcontract expenses of ₹10 crore were also found, along with unaccounted expenses of ₹5 crore in purchase of land.

Undisclosed interest of ₹59 crore earned against the loan amount paid by the group and disguised as advances against land was also found and seized.

From the action on entry operators, evidence related to cash investment of ₹5 crore in the purchase of land as well as accommodation entry of about ₹11 crore provided to various beneficiaries has been unearthed. The data pertaining to entry operators are still being analysed.

Moreover, unaccounted cash of approximately ₹13.93 crore was also found and seized during the search action. Further investigations are in progress.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via