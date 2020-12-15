Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Income Tax dept detects evasion of 163 crore after raids at 29 spots in Pune
Unaccounted income to the tune of 163 crore was detected

Income Tax dept detects evasion of 163 crore after raids at 29 spots in Pune

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Incriminating data pertaining to routing of unaccounted income earned through on-money from flat and land sale from real estate projects of the group was found
  • Unaccounted cash of approximately 13.93 crore was also seized

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations at 29 locations of Panvel and Vashi in the cases of leading builders and entry operators of Pune on Tuesday. Unaccounted income to the tune of 163 crore was detected during the operations.

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations at 29 locations of Panvel and Vashi in the cases of leading builders and entry operators of Pune on Tuesday. Unaccounted income to the tune of 163 crore was detected during the operations.

According to officials, incriminating data pertaining to routing of unaccounted income earned through on-money from flat and land sale from real estate projects of the group, and in the form of accommodation entries of non-genuine unsecured loans through certain shell companies was found.

According to officials, incriminating data pertaining to routing of unaccounted income earned through on-money from flat and land sale from real estate projects of the group, and in the form of accommodation entries of non-genuine unsecured loans through certain shell companies was found.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Accommodation entry of unsecured loans, including interest paid of 58 crore, was detected during the course of search operations in the account books of the group. Details of non-genuine subcontract expenses of 10 crore were also found, along with unaccounted expenses of 5 crore in purchase of land.

Undisclosed interest of 59 crore earned against the loan amount paid by the group and disguised as advances against land was also found and seized.

From the action on entry operators, evidence related to cash investment of 5 crore in the purchase of land as well as accommodation entry of about 11 crore provided to various beneficiaries has been unearthed. The data pertaining to entry operators are still being analysed.

Moreover, unaccounted cash of approximately 13.93 crore was also found and seized during the search action. Further investigations are in progress.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.