The Income Tax (IT) department has detected black money of ₹200 crore after raids on two business groups in Chhattisgarh. The raids were carried out on 22 December on two groups of Raipur and Korba, engaged in the business of manufacturing of iron & steel products, coal washery and transportation.

The search action covered more than 35 premises spread over Raipur, Korba, Bilaspur and Raigarh districts of Chhattisgarh. The IT sleuths found various documents including a parallel set of cash books.

“The preliminary analysis of these parallel set of cash books reveals that it contains a systematic record of unaccounted transactions of more than Rs. 200 crore," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The tax agency said that certain entities of this group have been found to be indulging in suppression of actual production and subsequent unaccounted sales made in cash, which are not recorded in the regular books of account.

“In the case of one such entity, parallel set of books of account evidencing transactions of about Rs.50 crore, which are not reflected in the regular books of account, have been found and seized," the statement said.

Further, the search team also found that this group was evading their taxable income by obtaining bogus purchase invoices from related group entities engaged in transportation as well as from entry providers.

In the case of another group, the agency noted, evidence clearly indicated that this group had indulged in various malpractices to evade taxes on its income by resorting to obtaining of share capital with unsubstantiated share premium and claim of expenses on bogus purchases.

“The key person of this group has admitted an undisclosed income of Rs.20 crore. So far, the search action has led to the seizure of unexplained cash and jewellery of more than Rs. 3 crore," the statement added.

