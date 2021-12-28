In the case of the land developers, the department found that a substantial part of the land transactions had been carried out in cash which were not accounted for in the regular books of account. “Further, documents evidencing receipt of ‘on-money’ on land transactions and cash loans exceeding Rs. 52 crore have been found and seized," it said. The department also seized unaccounted cash of more than Rs. 5 crore and jewellery valued at Rs. 5 crore.

