Income Tax dept detects evasion of 700 crore after raids in Chennai, Erode

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of ₹700 crore and seized ₹21 crore cash after it raided 15 premises of a leading Tamil Nadu -based civil contractor that undertook works for state government.

The raids were carried out on December 14 in Erode and Chennai against the group which specialised in erecting Seawave breaks along the coastlines and diversified into the bus transport, running marriage halls and food masala business.

"It was found that the group indulges in inflation of purchases and other work contract expenses. Such inflated payments made to the suppliers and sub-contractors are received back in cash regularly," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"The unaccounted income thus generated comes to around ₹700 crore, which is ploughed back into real estate investments and business expansion. Out of this, the assessee has admitted to having an undisclosed income of ₹150 crore, so far," the board added.

Further investigations are in progress.

Raids on Chettinad group

The raids come days after IT department had detected tax evasion of more than ₹700 crore when it conducted searches on multiple locations of Chennai-based Chettinad Group

"The highlight of the search includes seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹23 crore from various locations," the CBDT said in a statement.

"As of now, the department has succeeded in detecting evasion of income of over ₹700 crore," it said.

The statement claimed that tax sleuths also detected documents related to possession of "foreign assets to the extent of ₹110 crore in the form of fixed deposits, which were not disclosed in the return (income tax return) and will attract action under the Black Money Act".

The taxman had raided 60 premises of the Tamil Nadu-based group in Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli), various locations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Mumbai on December 9.

