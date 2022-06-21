Income tax dept holds searches in Rajasthan, Mumbai; detects alleged unaccounted Rs100 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 09:18 PM IST
The search operation extended to more than 25 premises spread across Rajasthan and Mumbai
The search operation extended to more than 25 premises spread across Rajasthan and Mumbai
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Income Tax Department has carried out searches on a business group engaged in real estate transactions, handicraft trade and cash financing, leading to detection of alleged unaccounted income of over Rs. 100 crore, said an official statement.