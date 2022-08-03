The search operation has led to the seizure of unexplained cash of over ₹3.50 crore and jewellery valued at ₹10.00 crore, and so far, the unaccounted income of all the groups detected in these operations, is estimated to be more than ₹150 crore, as per CBDT statement
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Wednesday that a total of 44 premises spread across Delhi-NCR and Haryana belonging to several companies engaged in healthcare services by running hospitals were raided by the Income Tax Department. According to the CBDT statement, the raids were conducted on July 27, 2022, and during the course of the search operation, huge incriminating physical and digital evidence has been seized.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Wednesday that a total of 44 premises spread across Delhi-NCR and Haryana belonging to several companies engaged in healthcare services by running hospitals were raided by the Income Tax Department. According to the CBDT statement, the raids were conducted on July 27, 2022, and during the course of the search operation, huge incriminating physical and digital evidence has been seized.
Notably, the search operation has led to the seizure of unexplained cash of over ₹3.50 crore and jewellery valued at ₹10.00 crore, and so far, the unaccounted income of all the groups detected in these operations, is estimated to be more than ₹150 crore, news agency ANI reported. Over 30 bank lockers have been put under restraint. Further investigations are in progress, the CBDT said.
Notably, the search operation has led to the seizure of unexplained cash of over ₹3.50 crore and jewellery valued at ₹10.00 crore, and so far, the unaccounted income of all the groups detected in these operations, is estimated to be more than ₹150 crore, news agency ANI reported. Over 30 bank lockers have been put under restraint. Further investigations are in progress, the CBDT said.
Additionally, the analysis of evidences revealed that the one of the groups was maintaining a parallel set of books of account, indicating systematic under-reporting of receipts received from patients in cash. The report further highlighted that the modus-operandi adopted by this group included removal of invoices or deflation of the invoice amount by marking them as "Discounts/Concessions" etc., at the time of discharge of patients from the hospital. The CBDT noted that this practice, resulting in evasion of income, is being followed across all the hospitals of the group and is spread over various years. Meanwhile, the other healthcare groups covered in the search operation have been found to be engaged in obtaining either bogus or inflated invoices for pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices such as stents, leading not only to suppression of actual profits but also overcharging from the patients, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the analysis of evidences revealed that the one of the groups was maintaining a parallel set of books of account, indicating systematic under-reporting of receipts received from patients in cash. The report further highlighted that the modus-operandi adopted by this group included removal of invoices or deflation of the invoice amount by marking them as "Discounts/Concessions" etc., at the time of discharge of patients from the hospital. The CBDT noted that this practice, resulting in evasion of income, is being followed across all the hospitals of the group and is spread over various years. Meanwhile, the other healthcare groups covered in the search operation have been found to be engaged in obtaining either bogus or inflated invoices for pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices such as stents, leading not only to suppression of actual profits but also overcharging from the patients, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The money trail found during the investigations has further corroborated the fact that the groups have been receiving back cash in lieu of payments made through banking channels for these bogus/inflated invoices. One of the hospitals of these groups was also found to be claiming wrong deduction over the years without fulfilling the necessary conditions for the hospital to be eligible as specified business.
The money trail found during the investigations has further corroborated the fact that the groups have been receiving back cash in lieu of payments made through banking channels for these bogus/inflated invoices. One of the hospitals of these groups was also found to be claiming wrong deduction over the years without fulfilling the necessary conditions for the hospital to be eligible as specified business.
The seized evidence has also revealed the practice of referral payment to doctors and clinics without duly recording these in the books of account. The referral payment has been fixed at a percentage of invoices raised to the patients. Evidences pertaining to transaction of benami nature have also been uncovered during the search action.
The seized evidence has also revealed the practice of referral payment to doctors and clinics without duly recording these in the books of account. The referral payment has been fixed at a percentage of invoices raised to the patients. Evidences pertaining to transaction of benami nature have also been uncovered during the search action.