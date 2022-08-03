Additionally, the analysis of evidences revealed that the one of the groups was maintaining a parallel set of books of account, indicating systematic under-reporting of receipts received from patients in cash. The report further highlighted that the modus-operandi adopted by this group included removal of invoices or deflation of the invoice amount by marking them as "Discounts/Concessions" etc., at the time of discharge of patients from the hospital. The CBDT noted that this practice, resulting in evasion of income, is being followed across all the hospitals of the group and is spread over various years. Meanwhile, the other healthcare groups covered in the search operation have been found to be engaged in obtaining either bogus or inflated invoices for pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices such as stents, leading not only to suppression of actual profits but also overcharging from the patients, the report said.

