Income Tax dept raids 64 locations of packaging company Uflex

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at packaging company Uflex Limited, sources told news agency ANI. As per the sources, the department is conducting raids at 64 different locations across the country.

The IT department searches are underway in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamila Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to UFlex's website, the company is into multinational packaging solutions provider. The financial misappropriation or tax-related allegations against the company, if any, are yet to be known.

Apart from this, in another news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 24 locations across several states today. The raids were being conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana. Sources told ANI that the central agency raided to premises of Virendra Ram, chief engineer in the Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand government, in Ranchi. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Yesterday, ED had conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, sources had told ANI.

