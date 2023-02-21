Income Tax dept raids 64 locations of packaging company Uflex
Searches are going on in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tamilanadu, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
The Income Tax department is conducting raids at packaging company Uflex Limited, sources told news agency ANI. As per the sources, the department is conducting raids at 64 different locations across the country.
