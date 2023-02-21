Income Tax dept raids 64 locations of packaging company Uflex

Apart from this, in another news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 24 locations across several states today. The raids were being conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana. Sources told ANI that the central agency raided to premises of Virendra Ram, chief engineer in the Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand government, in Ranchi. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.