The Income Tax department has started conducting raids on BRS candidate from Miryalaguda and sitting MLA, Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao in Telangana, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the raids are underway at his office, residence, and some close associates.

Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao represents the Miryalaguda constituency, Telangana. He is a native of Shakapuram village, Nidamanoor Mandal of Nalgonda District. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2014, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Miryalaguda constituency in the newly formed state of Telangana. In 2018, he was re-elected as MLA of Miryalaguda Constituency.

He was an active participant in the first-ever Telangana Movement in 1969 as General Secretary of the Students Union, SR, and BGNR College.

On November 13, the Income Tax officials conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad. She has been the Minister for Education of Telangana since 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who is allegedly a close relative of the minister.

Sabitha Reddy is the TRS candidate from the seat of Maheshwaram in the 2023 Assembly elections. She will be up against Kitchannagari Laxma Reddy of the Congress and Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav of the BJP in the constituency.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

It is pertinent to note that two BJP parliament members – G Kishan Reddy and K Laxman – who earlier unsuccessfully contested for Telangana Assembly have been kept aside for the November 30 polls.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.