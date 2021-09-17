The Income Tax Department on Friday carried search operations at multiple premises linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a tax evasion investigation, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The IT sleuths conducting searches in Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra) as well as Jaipur in Rajasthan, the report said.

Deshmukh is facing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and payment of purported kickbacks in the police establishment of Maharashtra.

The case against Deshmukh was first filed by the CBI, which booked the former minister in the corruption charges — of ₹100 crore bribe — made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Based on this, the ED too register a case of money laundering.

Deshmukh, however, had said that Param Bir Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The ED issued five summons but Deshmukh did not appear before the agency.

In April this year, Deshmukh had to step down as Maharashtra home minister following charges by Singh that he instructed Mumbai police officials to collect bribe from 1750 restaurants and bars.

