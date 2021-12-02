The Income Tax Department has unearthed various methods of tax evasion adopted by the real estate group, engaged in the construction of residential and commercial projects, in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Region. Several documentary and digital evidences have been found and seized demonstrating receipt of cash to the tune of ₹100 crore.

The Income Tax Department conducted the search and seizure operations on a real estate group, engaged in the construction of residential and commercial projects, in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Region on November 25. The group is mainly carrying out development of slum rehabilitation projects.

While the search covered around 30 premises, it unearthed various methods of tax evasion adopted by the group. Several documentary and digital evidences have been found and seized demonstrating receipt of cash to the tune of ₹100 crore, as part of consideration on sale of flats, which is not accounted for in the regular books of account.

The real estate group started by issuing promissory notes equivalent to the money component to the customers and these promissory notes were destroyed after registration of the flat.

Incriminating evidence regarding unaccounted cash payments made not only to the original tenants of the slums for vacating the dwelling unit but also to some others for facilitating vacation of the properties by slum dwellers has been found and seized.

Further evidences suggesting irregularities and violation of guidelines of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) have also been detected.

The preliminary analysis of evidences revealed that the group has acquired controlling stake in a company by paying consideration in cash. Defaults on compliances to the provisions of tax deduction at source have also been found. The group did not deduct tax at source on certain payments claimed by it which account to more than ₹300 crore, so the unaccounted cash exceeding ₹6 crore has been seized.

Additionally, the Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of ₹400 crore after it raided a Pune-based company engaged in dairy farming and manufacturing of milk products, the CBDT said on Thursday.

The searches were launched on November 24 at thirty premises located in half-a-dozen cities.

"The search operation has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash and unexplained jewellery of about ₹2.50 crore while some bank lockers are yet to be operated," the CBDT said in a statement.

"So far, unaccounted income of more than ₹400 crore has been detected," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

"Several incriminating documents and evidences of tax evasion have been found and seized. The preliminary analysis of these evidence clearly shows evasion of taxable income by adopting various malpractices such as claim of bogus purchases, unaccounted cash sales, cash loan transactions and their repayment, unexplained cash credits," the CBDT said.

"Instances of incorrect claim of loss on account of sale or death of livestock, etc. have also been noticed," it claimed.

The group, the statement alleged, has not maintained proper and separate books of account for claiming specific deduction from its taxable income.

