Income Tax Dept refunds ₹49,696 cr to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers
CBDT issued income tax refunds worth ₹14,608 crore issued in 21,50,668 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹35,088 crore issued in 1,24,732 cases
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued income tax refunds to the tune of over ₹49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers during the current fiscal year so far, the Income Tax Department tweeted on Saturday.
“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August 16, 2021," the Income Tax India tweeted.
Income tax refunds of ₹14,608 crore issued in 21,50,668 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹35,088 crore issued in 1,24,732 cases, the CBDT informed.
CBDT formulates tax policies for the Income Tax Department.
The authority had refunded over ₹47,318 crore to more than 22.61 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Income tax refund of ₹14,241 crore were issued to over 21.38 lakh taxpayers, while corporate tax refunds worth ₹33,078 crore were issued in around 1.23 lakh cases.
Earlier this month, CBDT Chairperson JB Mohapatra had claimed that India's net direct tax collection grew by 95 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, reaching ₹3.40 lakh crore. The CBDT chief remained reasonably optimistic of achieving the target numbers.
“The Income Tax Department has got a record ₹5,373 crore in its STT collection during the first quarter of the financial year 2021. It is an increase of 109 per cent as against the first quarter of FY 2020," Mohapatra had told news agency ANI.
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is levied at the time of purchase and sale of on listed/unlisted shares in the stock market, derivatives, equity-oriented Mutual Funds, debentures and bonds.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Income Tax department has got a collection of ₹2,568 crore as STT collection. During this quarter of the financial year, Sensex and Nifty has gained 6 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.
The Income Tax department has set direct tax collection for this fiscal year of ₹11.08 lakh crore. Out of this, the STT target for FY22 has been set at ₹12,000 crore.
