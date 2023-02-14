The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Mumbai and Delhi were raided by Income Tax department on Tuesday, just weeks after the broadcasting company released a docu-series ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The tax department was looking at documents related to the BBC's business operations and its Indian arm, the news agency PTI reported, citing anonymous people familiar with the situation.

Amid the fiasco that unraveled on Tuesday, a video has emerged on micro-blogging site Twitter which shows a person asking everyone in the BBC office to submit their phones.

The behaviour of the man who claimed to be from I-T department was rather unnerving, so much so, that other netizens termed him a ‘thug’.

The man I-T Department man, in his frail but rather assertive way of establishing authority seemed annoyed. He complained that the BBC office had made them wait for ‘10 minutes’ before opening the gate.

BBC के दफ्तर में जब IT के लोग पहुंचे.pic.twitter.com/cM5OcklW84 — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 14, 2023

In the video, a man in a yellow shirt is seen approaching someone from the BBC office (in pink puffer jacket), and says “Income Tax Department!".

A woman's voice is heard (who cannot be seen) then, who refrains 'IT se ayein hain" (They have come from IT).

While the man in the pink puffer jacket tries to calm the man claiming to be from IT Department, the latter is seen trying to bring something out from his wallet. While doing so, he rudely instructs, " Chalon aap sab phone rakho idhar' (Now everyone deposit your phones here)

At this point the woman asks him to speak properly and calmly. She says ‘aaram se baat karo yar’ (Buddy, talk calmly). This seems to rile up the I-T person, who then rebukes, "Gate khulwaya apne pichle das minutes se? Gate kyu (nahin) khulwa rahe aap log? (Did you open the gate for the past 10 minutes? why did you not open the gate?).

Tot his the woman defends, “Aise bina warrant ke gate kyu kholenge humlog?" (Why should we open the gates (for you) without a warrant?".

The man from the I-T department then informs that woman that warrant has been issued and only then have they approached the BBC offices.

The searches or the ‘survey’ at the BBC office comes days after documentary released by BBC, examined the role of then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, in the Godhra communal riots that saw the death of more than 1000 people, mainly Muslims.

An Indian government official with direct knowledge of the matter described the visit by tax officials as a survey but didn’t give any other information, Bloomberg reported. An Income Tax Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a "credible survey operation was ongoing" and that the department would not be able to share details, according to Reuters.