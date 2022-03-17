The Income Tax department has carried out searches on 26 premises across Mumbai, Pune, Sangli and Ratnagiri in a case related to a Mumbai-based cable operator, the department said in a statement.

As a result of the search action, cash of Rs. 66 lakh has been seized in addition to digital data and documentary evidence, the department said.

During the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by a politician in 2017 and was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action, in 2020, the department said, adding that relevant facts about the construction of a resort in the land were allegedly not intimated to the Registration authorities and accordingly, the stamp duty was paid only for the registration of the land.

Evidence found during the search has revealed that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and more than Rs. six crore was allegedly spent in cash on construction of the resort. Cost of construction of the same has not been accounted for either by the person searched or the politician in their books of account, the statement said.

Search operation has also unearthed evidence of inflation of contract expenses through bogus purchase and bogus sub-contracts aggregating to Rs. 27 crore, the department said. Evidence regarding unaccounted cash receipt of Rs. two crore in sale of land at Baramati has also been detected, the statement said. Further investigation with regard to tax evasion in the construction business, is under progress.

