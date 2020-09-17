Income Tax dept searches hotelier, jeweller in Jammu and Kashmir

The search also revealed that the assessee’s children are studying in USA on whom expenditure of approximately Rs. 25 lakh/annum is being incurred. The expenditure on account of education in USA prima-facie appears to be unexplained/undisclosed. Further, the assessee is also running a B-Ed College as a Trust alongwith his mother. The Trust in not registered and no return is being filed for the Trust though it has substantial taxable income. The assessee has also admitted to having incurred expenditure of Rs. 40 lakh on renovation of his residential house.