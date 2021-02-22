OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Income Tax dept unearths 450 crore undisclosed income of MP-based company
The searches led to the seizure nine bank lockers, Income Tax Department added
The searches led to the seizure nine bank lockers, Income Tax Department added

Income Tax dept unearths 450 crore undisclosed income of MP-based company

2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 03:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Income Tax Department detected 8 crore 'unexplained cash' after raiding 22 locations of a Madhya Pradesh-based soya products manufacturing group
  • The group has also claimed incorrect Long Term Capital Gains exemption of over 27 crore on sale of shares of a group entity

The Income Tax Department detected undisclosed income over 450 crore after raiding 22 locations of a Madhya Pradesh-based soya products manufacturing group. The I-T department also seized 8 crore "unexplained cash" and "unexplained foreign currency of various countries amounting to more than 44 lakh," the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The group has introduced unaccounted income to the tune of Rs. 259 crore by way of introduction of Share capital at huge premium from Kolkata based shell companies," the statement mentioned.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A security guard holds an infrared thermometer while standing at the entrance of a building

Maharashtra: Mumbai imposes fresh restrictions after spike in Covid-19 cases

2 min read . 03:20 PM IST
A BMC official collects fine from commuters for not wearing face masks at CSMT in Mumbai.

Mumbai: 36% rise in active COVID-19 cases in last two weeks, says BMC

2 min read . 03:05 PM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

To avoid clash with India, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's speech in Parliament: Report

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of an Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

UK PM Boris Johnson to say all schools in England to open 8 March

3 min read . 02:42 PM IST

"The group has also introduced undisclosed income of 90 crore in its books of accounts by way of sale of paper investments in shell companies to another set of shell companies of Kolkata," the finance ministry said. "None of the companies was found to be operational at their shown address and the group could not confirm the identity of such paper companies or any of its directors," it added.

The agency conducted searches at various locations of a soya products manufacturing group at Betul and Satna in Madhaya Pradesh, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra and Kolkata. The searches led to the seizure nine bank lockers, it added.

"During the search, it was seen that bogus loss to the tune of 52 crore has been claimed by the group to suppress their profits, by indulging in intra-group out-of-exchange contract settlement," the statement said.

"Various companies were formed in the name of employees to carry out these transactions, while there was no actual business carried out between them. Directors of these companies were not aware about any such transactions," the ministry said in a statement.

The group has also claimed incorrect Long Term Capital Gains exemption of over 27 crore on sale of shares of a group entity. Investigations revealed that the purchase of these shares was not genuine as group directors purchased shares of this entity at nominal value from non-existent Kolkata based shell companies, it said.

Various types of evidence including chats among key persons of the group reflects unexplained cash payment and hawala transactions of over 15 crore.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media such as Laptops, hard drives, pen drives etc have been found and seized, it added. ​

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout