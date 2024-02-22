Income Tax Dues: I-T Appellate Tribunal reserves order on Congress plea against ₹65 crore tax recovery
The Income Tax Department on 15 February had recovered ₹65 crore from the accounts of the Indian National Congress out of the total outstanding tax dues of ₹115 crore.
Income Tax Appellate Tribunal reserved order on the plea by Congress seeking a stay against I-T Department's proceedings of recovery and freezing of the grand old party's bank accounts. The Income Tax Department had recovered ₹65 crore from the accounts of the Indian National Congress out of the total outstanding tax dues of ₹115 crore. The Congress had called the act "undemocratic" even when the case pertaining to their return for previous years is sub judice.