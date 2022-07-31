Income Tax filing last date: No extension of due date; over 5 crore ITRs filed so far2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 06:22 AM IST
Income Tax filing last date: Today is the last date (July 31) of filing your income tax return (ITR). While many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years. Individual and taxpayers who are still waiting to file their ITR, do it today.