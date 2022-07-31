Income Tax filing last date: Today is the last date (July 31) of filing your income tax return (ITR). While many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years. Individual and taxpayers who are still waiting to file their ITR, do it today.

The department said over 5 crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022-23 were filed up to 8.36 pm on Saturday. The income tax department issued a public message through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers, largely individuals and salaried class, to file their returns within the due date of July 31.

“Over 5 crore ITRs filed upto 8:36 pm today. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. #FileNow to avoid late fee. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in," the income tax department tweeted.

Amidst the requests for an extension in the deadline, the hashtag "#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately" was trending on Twitter.

The department's Twitter handle responded to some messages that said the e-filing website was not working by stating:

"As informed by our team, the e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, pl share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at mailto:HYPERLINK "mailto:orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"HYPERLINK "mailto:orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will connect with you."

The CBDT also issued an order stating that Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres across the country will remain open on Sunday and additional receipt counters will be opened, wherever required, to "facilitate filing of tax returns by the taxpayers."

A "war room" of technical experts working on the portal and the social media team of the CBDT that is gathering individual and public responses to the filing are working together 24x7, a senior officer told PTI.

The officer said issues related to the e-filing portal are being addressed promptly and a response to each and every query raised by the taxpayers is being provided.

About 5.89 crore ITRs were filed during the last time or the 2020-21 fiscal by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.