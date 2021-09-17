Income tax: Finance Ministry relaxes TDS provisions for ST community

In a notification on Friday, the ministry said that “no deduction of tax shall be made on the following payment under section 194A of the said Act, namely payment in the nature of interest, other than interest on securities, made by a scheduled bank located in a specified area, to a member of Scheduled Tribe residing in any specified area, as referred to in clause (26) of section 10 of the said Act."

