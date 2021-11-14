Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Income tax: Glitches in online return filing resolved, assures CBDT chairman

Income tax: Glitches in online return filing resolved, assures CBDT chairman

On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day, CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra said.
1 min read . 10:24 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Around 2.5 crore ITRs have been filed and by December, we expect the numbers to go up to 4 crore, stated CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman stated that all glitches and hiccups hounding the online filing of income tax returns (ITRs) have been resolved.

“All the glitches and hiccups with regard to the filing of income tax returns have been resolved. On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day," said CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra on Sunday.

Inaugurating the Taxpayers' Lounge at IITF, 2021 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, Mohapatra said that “Around 2.5 crore ITRs have been filed and by December, we expect the numbers to go up to 4 crore."

“Taxpayers' Lounge at India International Trade Fair (IITF) seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the department in recent times," he further said.

Various activities like assistance in applying for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries, assistance in e-filing and Form 26AS (tax-credit) related queries and providing taxpayer information Series brochures on various topics are available both in e-format and paper format at taxpayers lounge.

Along with the Chairman, members of the CBDT, the Principal Director General of Income Tax (Administration and Tax Payer Services), the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCA), New Delhi and other senior officers of the Income Tax Department were present during the inauguration of taxpayers lounge.

