Income Tax: More than 2.38 crore I-T returns filed for AY 2021-22

The Income Tax Department has revealed that more than 2.38 crore taxpayers have filed their income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22). Of this, more than 1.68 crore income tax returns have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

"The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2021-22," the taxman tweeted.

It further urged that taxpayers who have not filed their income tax returns for the fiscal 2020-21 to do so via the e-filing portal.

