Income Tax: More than 2.38 crore I-T returns filed for AY 2021-22

Income Tax: More than 2.38 crore I-T returns filed for AY 2021-221 min read . 03:08 PM IST
More than 1.68 crore income tax returns have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases
The Income Tax Department has revealed that more than 2.38 crore taxpayers have filed their income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22). Of this, more than 1.68 crore income tax returns have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.
“The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2021-22," the taxman tweeted.
It further urged that taxpayers who have not filed their income tax returns for the fiscal 2020-21 to do so via the e-filing portal.
The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for FY21 twice. For individual taxpayer the last date is December 31, 2021.
