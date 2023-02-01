Budget 2023: Physical gold conversion to e-gold receipt not to attract capital gains tax
- Not treating conversion of gold into electronic gold receipt and vice versa as capital gain: said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech
The government on Wednesday said there will not be any capital gain tax if physical gold is converted to an Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) and vice versa. Announcing this in her Budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that not treating conversion of gold into electronic gold receipt and vice versa as capital gain.
