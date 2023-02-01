Gold prices today climbed to a new life-time high of ₹58,060 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold future contract for February 2023 started rising amid budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and went on to climb to its record high by the time FM finished her speech in the parliament. The FM proposed to increase the import duty on silver Dore, bars and articles to align them with that on gold and platinum.