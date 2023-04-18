The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Income Tax official for allegedly helping his colleague escape during a trap laid by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau last year.

On October 4, 2022, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau set up a trap to catch IRS officer Santosh Karnani, who was allegedly asking for a bribe of ₹30 lakh from a local builder named Rupesh Brahmbhatt in exchange for not taking legal action against him. Karnani was then the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, and he was caught with the bribe money. However, before the Anti-Corruption Bureau could take him into custody, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad, Vivek Johri, allegedly created a disturbance, allowing Karnani to escape.

As per a release, "When the ACB team reached the Income Tax office on Ashram Road to arrest Karnani after recovering ₹30 lakh as part of the trap proceedings, Johri allegedly created ruckus which helped Karnani to flee from the spot," said the release.

The Gujarat government handed over the investigation to the CBI on October 12, and the agency has now arrested Johri for his alleged involvement in helping Karnani escape.

According to the CBI, Johri threw two mobile phones, which were handed over to him by Karnani, into the Sabarmati River in an attempt to destroy evidence. However, divers and other agencies were able to recover the phones with the help of diving equipment and a remotely operated vehicle equipped with SONAR technology.