Income Tax official helps colleague escape bribery trap in Gujarat, held by CBI1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- According to the CBI, Johri threw two mobile phones, which were handed over to him by Karnani, into the Sabarmati River in an attempt to destroy evidence.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Income Tax official for allegedly helping his colleague escape during a trap laid by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×