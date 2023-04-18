Income Tax official helps colleague escape bribery trap in Gujarat, held by CBI

On October 4, 2022, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau set up a trap to catch IRS officer Santosh Karnani, who was allegedly asking for a bribe of ₹30 lakh from a local builder named Rupesh Brahmbhatt in exchange for not taking legal action against him. Karnani was then the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, and he was caught with the bribe money. However, before the Anti-Corruption Bureau could take him into custody, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad, Vivek Johri, allegedly created a disturbance, allowing Karnani to escape.