NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has detected more than 200 entities operating as many bank accounts to route unaccounted income of various persons, in searches conducted at different premises in West Bengal, an official statement said.

Tax officials have found evidence of an entry operator managing all the bank accounts from its premises. An entry operator is an entity that generates bogus transactions that are used by wrongdoers in fudging books. On the basis of preliminary examination of these documents, it appears that these bank accounts and entities have been used as a conduit to route unaccounted income of many beneficiaries, the statement said.

The department has also carried out search and seizure operations on Friday on a steel manufacturer leading to detection of incriminating documents and digital evidence from different premises, the statement said. The search covered 25 premises which included residential and office space as well as factories in Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol and Purulia and other regions of West Bengal, the statement said.

Evidence recovered shows generation of unaccounted income by the group by way of purchase from bogus parties and under-reporting of actual production, the statement said.

Also, evidence has been found about using unaccounted income in the form of unsecured loans and sale of shares of shell entities though layering of the unaccounted income. The total amount of such incriminating evidence relating to the manufacturing group exceeds ₹700 crore, the department said.

