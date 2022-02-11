Income Tax: Over 6.2 cr ITRs, 21 lakh audit reports filed on new e-filing portal

Income Tax: Over 6.2 cr ITRs, 21 lakh audit reports filed on new e-filing portal1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- Out of 6.2 crore ITRs filed, 48% of these are ITR-1, 9% is ITR-2, 13% is ITR-3, 27% are ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
More than 6.2 crore Income Tax Returns(ITRs) and about 21 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till Thursday (10th February), the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
More than 6.2 crore Income Tax Returns(ITRs) and about 21 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till Thursday (10th February), the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
Out of 6.2 crore ITRs filed, 48% of these are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9% is ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13% is ITR-3 (83 lakh), 27% are ITR-4 (1.66 crore), ITR-5 (11.3 lakh), ITR-6 (5.2 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.41 lakh).
Out of 6.2 crore ITRs filed, 48% of these are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9% is ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13% is ITR-3 (83 lakh), 27% are ITR-4 (1.66 crore), ITR-5 (11.3 lakh), ITR-6 (5.2 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.41 lakh).
Over 1.91 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and 17.26 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in FY 21-22. More than 1.84 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been filed till Thursday.
Over 1.91 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and 17.26 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in FY 21-22. More than 1.84 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been filed till Thursday.
The ministry said that the tax department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and Twitter encouraging taxpayers and Chartered Accountants not to wait till the last minute and file their TARs/ITRs without further delay.
The ministry said that the tax department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and Twitter encouraging taxpayers and Chartered Accountants not to wait till the last minute and file their TARs/ITRs without further delay.
Further, to assist the filers for resolution of any grievance related to e-filing, two new email ids- TAR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in and ITR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in have been provided.
Further, to assist the filers for resolution of any grievance related to e-filing, two new email ids- TAR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in and ITR.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in have been provided.
All taxpayers, tax professionals who are yet to file their tax audit reports or income tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their reports and returns immediately to avoid last minute rush, the ministry said.
All taxpayers, tax professionals who are yet to file their tax audit reports or income tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their reports and returns immediately to avoid last minute rush, the ministry said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!