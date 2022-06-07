The matter has been brought to notice and the Income Tax department directed Infosys to look into the issue.
Infosys has confirmed to the department and they are resolving the issue on priority.
In a year since its launch, the Income Tax e-filing portal is facing another malfunction. The matter has been brought to notice of the Income Tax department who further directed Infosys to look into the issue. On Tuesday, it would be the first anniversary of the new e-filing portal.
IT department through its Twitter account said, "Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter."
The department added that Infosys has confirmed they are resolving the issue on priority.
The authorities ensured taxpayers that there has been no data breach due to the latest malfunction n the e-filing portal.
Sangeeta Singh, CBDT Chairperson said, "There was a continuous concern that something has happened to our search functionality of e-filing website. Infosys has been directed to look into the matter & they've told us that there was no data breach. Infosys is resolving this on priority," ANI tweeted.
The income tax e-filing portal was launched on June 7 aiming at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers. However, the ride so far has been quite bumpy as taxpayers and professionals have reported glitches and difficulties in its operations. The portal was integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.
Infosys is the vendor that has developed the new e-filing portal for the IT department.
Right after its launch on June 7 last year, the e-filing portal faced numerous glitches in its functioning. Finance Ministry and Infosys have met in the past to discuss these glitches and how to strengthen the technical infrastructure of the portal.
On August 23 last year, Salil Parekh, MD & CEO of Infosys ensured FM Nirmala Sitharaman that the company is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for the taxpayers on the portal. Also, Parekh informed that over 750 team members are working on this project.
Data from the Finance Ministry showed that the tax revenue collection stood at ₹27.07 lakh crore in FY22 - almost ₹5 lakh crore above the Union Budget estimates of ₹22.17 lakh crore.
