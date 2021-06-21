The finance ministry officials will be holding a meeting with Infosys representatives on Tuesday to look into the glitches and issues on the new income tax e-filing portal . The new IT portal has been facing glitches ever since its launch on 7 June.

The meeting will be attended by the Finance Minister, revenue secretary, CBDT Chairman and top finance ministry officials. Also, members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will attend Tuesday's meeting.

During the meeting, the Infosys team will answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier said.

The Centre, as well as the Income Tax Department, have said the new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.

However, users have complained of technical issues on the site from the very first day and that not everything has been fixed even after a week. Taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon', chartered accountants had said earlier this week.

FM flagged technical glitches on IT website

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had posted a tweet directed at Infosys and co-founder, urging them not to "let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided". Responding to the Finance Minister's tweet, Nilekani stated that Infosys regrets the troubles and expects the system to stabilise within a week.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," Nilekani had tweeted.

FM Sitharaman had stated that she received a large number of complaints from users about not being able to reach the site. The FM said she has taken note of the grievances expressed in social media.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

