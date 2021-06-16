Ever since the launch of the new e-filing portal, users have been complaining about the glitches. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had posted a tweet directed at Infosys and co-founder, urging them not to "let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided". Responding to the Finance Minister's tweet, Nilekani stated that Infosys regrets the troubles and expects the system to stabilise within a week.

Senior officials from the Finance Ministry will hold an interactive meeting next week on glitches and issues hounding the new income tax e-filing portal with Infosys next week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said.

Senior Finance Ministry officials to hold interactive meeting with Infosys on 22nd June, 2021 on issues in the new IT e-Filing portal. Stakeholders including ICAI members, auditors, consultants &taxpayers to be part of the interaction. @Infosys team to clarify on glitches faced. pic.twitter.com/d1RzbReDr7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 15, 2021

Other stakeholders, including members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, auditors, consultants, and taxpayers, will also take part in the interaction set to be held between 11 am and 1 pm on June 22, a press release said.

"Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders. Representatives from the Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers," the department said in the release.

The new portal, "http://www.incometax.gov.in/"www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7, which the tax department as well as the government said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.

But users complained of technical issues facing the site from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

