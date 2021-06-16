Ahead of its meeting with Infosys and senior ministry officials, the Finance Ministry has invited suggestions with respect to the glitches on the new Income Tax portal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said that the written representations on fmo@nic.in are invited by June 18.

''Written representations are invited regarding the issues/glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Prior to the meeting between senior Finance Ministry officials & Infosys on June 22),'' the FM's office said on twitter.

(Prior to the meeting between senior Finance Ministry officials & Infosys on June 22) https://t.co/r9UMt5Xy7T — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) June 16, 2021

Senior officials from the Finance Ministry will hold an interactive meeting next week on glitches and issues hounding the new income tax e-filing portal with Infosys, the developer behind the portal. The meeting is scheduled to take place on June 22 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be part of the interactive meeting, during which the Infosys team will answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As taxpayers continued to face issues with the portal, the Income Tax Department on Monday eased certain norms for filing tax forms for remittances by allowing manual filings.

The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/ issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems/ difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders.

Users complained of technical issues while using the site from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week, chartered accountants had said, adding that taxpayers were unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon'.

