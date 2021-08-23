Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ordered Infosys to resolve glitches on the income tax e-filing website by September 15. The demand from the minister came during a meeting with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Monday, meant to discuss the issues plaguing the tax portal.

“The Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal," the ministry stated after the meeting.

“The Finance Minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by September 15, 2021, so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal," it further added

The Infosys CEO explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. He further said that 750 team members are working on the tax portal, and Infosys COO Pravin Rao is personally overseeing this project. Mr. Parekh also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience to the taxpayers on the portal.

Parekh had been summoned by the ministry to explain to the Finance Minister why the income tax portal is still experiencing persistent glitches two and a half months after its launch. The ministry call came on Sunday in the backdrop of the website being inaccessible for two days since August 21.

Infosys later clarified that the income tax e-filing website was down due to emergency maintenance. The Indian IT major announced by late evening that the maintenance was completed and the income tax website was once again functional.

The new income tax e-filing portal was launched on June 7, with the motive to ease tax filing process and expedite refund issue. Infosys was given the contract to develop the website in January 2019. However, taxpayers have been facing numerous problems accessing and using the portal since the day of its launch.

Finance Ministry had called a meeting with Infosys officials on June 22 to discuss the glitches in the new income tax portal and garner suggestions from external shareholders to fix them. In the meeting, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) representatives highlighted the issues faced by taxpayers and tax professionals on the portal.

Earlier this week, FM Sitharaman had said that glitches are expected to be resolved in two-three weeks.

“The glitches on the new Income are expected to be fixed entirely in the next two-three weeks. I have been reminding Infosys constantly and Nandan Nilekani is giving me assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

Last month, during the Monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha in a written reply that since January 2019 till June 2021, Infosys has been paid ₹164.5 crore to develop the portal.

In a different reply, Chaudhary said that Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the new income tax portal. Some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the portal and non-availability of certain functionalities have been mitigated, he added.

