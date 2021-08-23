“The Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal," the ministry stated after the meeting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}