Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday made presentations on various issues being faced on the new Income Tax e-filing portal during a meeting with finance ministry officials and Infosys representatives, as reported by news agency PTI.

The finance ministry officials held a meeting with Infosys representatives on Tuesday to look into the glitches and issues on the new income tax e-filing portal. The new IT portal has been facing glitches ever since its launch on 7 June. The meeting was chaired by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra and other finance ministry officials were also present.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said officials from CBDT and Infosys were very receptive to the issues being conveyed by it. "They assured that the issues will be taken care of and shall be resolved at the earliest," ICAI said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

The ministry had asked ICAI to constitute a task force of seven representatives to look into the technical glitches/ issues being faced on the new portal. Accordingly, taking cognizance of the matter, a team of seven members was constituted by ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria to analyse the issues.

"We believe this process will be almost complete in a phased manner and problems will be resolved on daily basis. For Tax Audit Report, which is awaited by CAs, the utility shall be available by 1st week of July 2021," the statement said. During the meeting, ICAI was asked to provide its continuous support and inputs to CBDT and Infosys, in resolving the issues as early as possible.

"The Income Tax Department said that the new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly, however, the technical glitches shall be addressed fast, for convenience of all," the statement said.

Ahead of its meeting with Infosys and senior ministry officials, the Finance Ministry has invited suggestions with respect to the glitches on the new Income Tax portal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said that the written representations on fmo@nic.in are invited by June 18.

Users complained of technical issues while using the site from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week, chartered accountants had said, adding that taxpayers were unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon'.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.