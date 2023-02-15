Income tax raid at BBC offices day 2: As the income tax department carried out a ‘survey’ at the premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai for the second day in a row today, the broadcaster issued a fresh mail to its employees, asking them to cooperate with the officials.

The mail from BBC read, "All employees to cooperate in the ongoing surveys'. All employees should support IT survey officials and answer their questions comprehensively."

"Employees can refrain from answering questions on personal income if asked so. They should answer other salary-related queries," it further stated.

"Only the broadcast department to come to the office, other employees to continue working from home," it read.

What we know so far in the big developing story which sparked a sharp political debate

1) The income tax department is carrying out a ‘survey’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for the second day in a row.

2) As per media reports, the senior management of BBC is likely to be questioned today.

3) This is being done as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India, in connection to alleged tax evasion by the UK national broadcaster.

4) The tax officials are speaking to staffers of the BBC in the finance and some other departments.

5) Some other staffers and journalists were allowed to leave Tuesday night.

6) "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building, but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries," a BBC News Press Team said in an official Twitter post at 10:26 pm on Tuesday.

7) Sleuths knocked at the doors of the BBC around 11:30 am on Tuesday and they are still present, sources aware of the development told PTI.

8) This came weeks after BBC aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question", on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

9) The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary,

10) On January 21, the government issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.