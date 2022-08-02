Income tax raids at Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan's premises

People aware of the situation has said that the I-T sleuths has been carrying out raids since 5am in the morning. They further informed that raids are going on in 40 places including Chennai and Madurai
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
CHENNAI :The Tamil Film industry on Tuesday saw a massive crackdown by the Income Tax Department when they raided multiple locations believed to be linked to well-known financier and film producer Anbu Chezhiyan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CHENNAI :The Tamil Film industry on Tuesday saw a massive crackdown by the Income Tax Department when they raided multiple locations believed to be linked to well-known financier and film producer Anbu Chezhiyan.
People aware of the situation has said that the I-T sleuths has been carrying out raids since 5am in the morning. They further informed that raids are going on in 40 places including Chennai and Madurai.
People aware of the situation has said that the I-T sleuths has been carrying out raids since 5am in the morning. They further informed that raids are going on in 40 places including Chennai and Madurai.
At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly also raided a location at Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area. Cheziyan reportedly lives in the area.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly also raided a location at Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area. Cheziyan reportedly lives in the area.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The raids come just five months after Chezhiyan's daughter's grand wedding in Chennai which was graced by celebrities from across India. Personalities ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya to Boney Kapoor were present at the venue. Mny politicians also attended the wedding.
The raids come just five months after Chezhiyan's daughter's grand wedding in Chennai which was graced by celebrities from across India. Personalities ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya to Boney Kapoor were present at the venue. Mny politicians also attended the wedding.
Chezhiyan, a native of Madurai is very influential and a top financier in the Tamil film industry. He is the Managing Director of the production house, Gopuram Films. As a producer he was the backbone of hit movies like Aandavan Kattalai (2016), Vellaikaara Durai (2014), Thanga Magan (2015), Marudhu (2016).
Chezhiyan, a native of Madurai is very influential and a top financier in the Tamil film industry. He is the Managing Director of the production house, Gopuram Films. As a producer he was the backbone of hit movies like Aandavan Kattalai (2016), Vellaikaara Durai (2014), Thanga Magan (2015), Marudhu (2016).
Anbu Chezhiyan's nefarious ways as a film prodcuer and financier camr into light first in 2003 when G Venkateswaran, a well-known Kollywood producer and brother of ace director Mani Ratnam, was found hanging at his residence on Harrington Road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anbu Chezhiyan's nefarious ways as a film prodcuer and financier camr into light first in 2003 when G Venkateswaran, a well-known Kollywood producer and brother of ace director Mani Ratnam, was found hanging at his residence on Harrington Road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
GV, as he was known, had produced some of Kollywood’s big hits like Agni Natchathiram and Mouna Ragam. He didn't leave behind a suicide note, but there were strong rumours that the producer, who had been in debt owing to a few flops, had killed himself unable to bear the pressure from film financiers.
GV, as he was known, had produced some of Kollywood’s big hits like Agni Natchathiram and Mouna Ragam. He didn't leave behind a suicide note, but there were strong rumours that the producer, who had been in debt owing to a few flops, had killed himself unable to bear the pressure from film financiers.
Chezhiyan received public attention in 2017 when Ashok Kumar, cousin of director Sasikumar died by suicide with a note alleging mental torture and trauma over financial issues by Chezhiyan.
After this, Chezhiyan got public attention in 2020 when IT raids were carried on personalities linked to the movie "Bigil" which was released on 2019. That time even the whole Bigil movie crew came under I-T scanner with raids on Actor Vijay and AGS Production house.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After this, Chezhiyan got public attention in 2020 when IT raids were carried on personalities linked to the movie "Bigil" which was released on 2019. That time even the whole Bigil movie crew came under I-T scanner with raids on Actor Vijay and AGS Production house.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Two years later, the Income Tax Department has now raided multiple locations linked to the powerful film producer.
Two years later, the Income Tax Department has now raided multiple locations linked to the powerful film producer.