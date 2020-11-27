Income tax raids in 10 Chennai locations

Income tax raids in 10 Chennai locations1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 11:12 AM IST
- The searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion
Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai. More than 50 officers are involved in the inquiry, sources said.
According to sources, the searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion."
However, the department official says basic information will be released after 12 pm and release from Delhi Headquarter.
