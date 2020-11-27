Home >News >India >Income tax raids in 10 Chennai locations
Income tax raids (ANI)
Income tax raids (ANI)

Income tax raids in 10 Chennai locations

27 Nov 2020, 11:12 AM IST ANI

  • The searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion

Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai. More than 50 officers are involved in the inquiry, sources said.

According to sources, the searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion."

However, the department official says basic information will be released after 12 pm and release from Delhi Headquarter.





